Recent news:

Hancock takes hard line on Lloyds market growth

Catrin Shi 2 June 2017

Lloyd's performance management director Jon Hancock has said he expects the market to shrink for the next two years, as the Corporation takes a tough stance on underperforming lines of business.

Speaking at the Association of Lloyd's Members national conference yesterday, Hancock said the market needed to change what it is doing to improve underwriting results.

"I expect the market to shrink this year and to shrink next year," he said. "Premiums must surely reduce if performance is going to...

