9 March 2017

Hancock exit positive for AIG: analysts

Bernard Goyder 9 March 2017

Equity analysts have responded positively to the resignation of AIG president and CEO Peter Hancock, and claimed the company now ideally needs to find a successor with underwriting expertise and experience in turning around an ailing company.

Hancock resigned earlier today after a run of poor underwriting results and mounting investor pressure. Last month the P&C giant posted a $2.79bn fourth quarter net loss and unveiled a surprise reserve charge of $5.6bn.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Charles Sebaski said: &qu...

