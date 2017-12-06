Recent news:

Hammond to retire from Lockton at year-end

Charlie Thomas 6 December 2017

Mike Hammond, executive chairman at Lockton International, is to retire at the end of this year, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Hammond has worked at Lockton since 2006, having initially joined to aid the acquisition of Alexander Forbes.

Under his leadership, the company has developed Lockton operations around the world, including in Asia, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Mena and the UK. It expanded its presence in Europe last year with the acquisition of PL Ferrari.

Lockton's global revenues were less than...

