Recent news:

Hammond ignores pleas for IPT reprieve

Laura Board 8 March 2017

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has ignored insurers' calls to rethink a pending insurance premium tax (IPT) rise and laid down measures to ensure carriers can't bypass the higher rate by paying the levy early.

In his first Budget, Hammond also announced personal taxation measures that may affect brokers and directors of start-ups and promised a consumer protection green paper.

After the Ogden rate upset on 27 February - and two consecutive annual increases in IPT - some...

