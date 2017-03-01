Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 March 2017

Hammond, ABI agree on Ogden review goals

Matthew Neill 1 March 2017

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond on Tuesday met insurance CEOs and the head of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) in the first step of a consultation about how the personal injury discount rate should be set.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Hammond and ABI director general Huw Evans said the government will "progress urgently" with the consultation and "bring forward any necessary legislation at an early stage".

The statement added: "It is important that...

