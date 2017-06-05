Hamilton Re sets up $65mn Turing Re sidecar

Hamilton Re has established its first ever special purpose vehicle to provide collateralised capacity for its reinsurance portfolio.
Turing Re has been funded with $65mn of capital raised from a private placement and syndicated among a number of investors.
The sidecar vehicle will cover Hamilton Re's property treaty book of business.
TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as sole structuring and placement agent on the transaction, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher acted as legal counsel to Hamilton Re.
"This transaction...
