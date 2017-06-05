Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 June 2017

Search archive

Hamilton Re sets up $65mn Turing Re sidecar

Lucy Jones 5 June 2017

Hamilton Re has established its first ever special purpose vehicle to provide collateralised capacity for its reinsurance portfolio.

Turing Re has been funded with $65mn of capital raised from a private placement and syndicated among a number of investors.

The sidecar vehicle will cover Hamilton Re's property treaty book of business.

TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as sole structuring and placement agent on the transaction, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher acted as legal counsel to Hamilton Re.

"This transaction...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π