Hamilton Re sets up $65mn Turing Re sidecar

Lucy Jones 5 June 2017

Hamilton Re has established its first ever special purpose vehicle to provide collateralised capacity for its reinsurance portfolio.

Turing Re has been funded with $65mn of capital raised from a private placement and syndicated among a number of investors.

The sidecar vehicle will cover Hamilton Re's property treaty book of business.

TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as sole structuring and placement agent on the transaction, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher acted as legal counsel to Hamilton Re.

