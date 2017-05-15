Recent news:

Hamilton names Brown interim CEO

Matthew Neill 15 May 2017

Bermudian carrier Hamilton has appointed former Flagstone Re chief David Brown as interim CEO following the departure of Brian Duperreault to AIG.

In a statement released today the company also named William Freda as Duperreault's replacement as chairman of the board.

Brown has been on the carrier's board since its inception in 2013 and is also chairman of the finance and governance committee.

He will serve as interim CEO during the transitional period between the signing of Hamilton's memorandum of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership