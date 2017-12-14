Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

Hamilton hires Novae alum Patten for Syndicate 3334

Ted Bunker 14 December 2017

Hamilton Insurance Group named Robert Patten as head of casualty for its Hamilton Underwriting unit, which is the managing agency for its Syndicate 3334 and its Lloyd's operations.

Patten came to the Bermuda-based company from Novae, where he was also head of casualty, Hamilton said.

"With Lloyd's' approval to add excess casualty to our portfolio in 2018, it's great to have the benefit of Bob's significant experience and expertise as we enter this class of business," Hamilton Underwriting CEO Dermot...

