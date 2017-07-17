Recent news:

Hamilton enters terrorism insurance market

Bernard Goyder 17 July 2017

Hamilton at Lloyd's, the managing agency of Bermudian carrier Hamilton Insurance Group, has moved into the political violence market with the hire of Ed Roffey, The Insurance Insider understands.

As part of an expansion of its London market operation, Hamilton has recruited Roffey from Willis Towers Watson as a terrorism and political violence underwriter, a spokeswoman for the carrier confirmed to this publication.

Roffey has a maximum line size at Syndicate 3334 of $10mn.

Hamilton at Lloyd's, led by Dermot...

