Recent news:

Hamilton at Lloyds hires Hill for A&H team

Charlie Thomas 19 December 2017

Chris Hill, a senior property and accident and health (A&H) underwriter at legacy Novae, has resigned to take up a new role at Hamilton at Lloyd's, The Insurance Insider understands.

Hill will join as an A&H underwriter, reporting to head of A&H Simon Buckley.

The recruitment marks the second hire from Novae in as many weeks, after Hamilton at Lloyd's brought in Robert "Bob" Patten as head of casualty for its Hamilton Underwriting unit.

Patten's arrival followed Syndicate 3334 receiving...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership