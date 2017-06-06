Recent news:

Hamilton at Lloyds A&H head quits

Charlie Thomas 6 June 2017

Laura Owen, head of accident and health (A&H) and health insurance at Hamilton at Lloyd's, has left the syndicate, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources indicated that Hamilton at Lloyd's will continue to write A&H, with her books to be written by her deputy, Simon Buckley.

Owen is a direct and facultative specialist, known well in the professional sports underwriting world, having moved across from CNA Hardy.

She has also previously worked at Syndicate 1206 and Syndicate 718, according to...

