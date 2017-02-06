Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 February 2017

Search archive

Hamilton-AIG venture Attune picks Hobson as new CEO

Ted Bunker 6 February 2017

James Hobson, COO of small business online lender OnDeck, has been named CEO of Attune, the web-based insurance platform created by Hamilton Insurance Group, AIG and fund manager Two Sigma to serve the small to medium-sized (SME) enterprise market.

Hobson will take up the role on 15 March. Attune aims to use data science and digital technology to ease the commercial underwriting process for the $80bn US SME market.

Hobson has been COO of OnDeck, a financial technology firm that...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π