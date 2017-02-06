Recent news:

Hamilton-AIG venture Attune picks Hobson as new CEO

Ted Bunker 6 February 2017

James Hobson, COO of small business online lender OnDeck, has been named CEO of Attune, the web-based insurance platform created by Hamilton Insurance Group, AIG and fund manager Two Sigma to serve the small to medium-sized (SME) enterprise market.

Hobson will take up the role on 15 March. Attune aims to use data science and digital technology to ease the commercial underwriting process for the $80bn US SME market.

Hobson has been COO of OnDeck, a financial technology firm that...

