Recent news:

Hailstorm Paul causes EUR400mn in insured losses: MSK

Charlie Thomas 3 July 2017

German actuarial firm Meyerthole Siems Kohlruss (MSK) has estimated insured damaged from hailstorm Paul at EUR400mn ($454.7mn).

The weather system passed through Germany on 22 June, and was characterised by a number of small-scale hailstorms, according to MSK managing director Onnen Siems.

The hailstorms extended from the Ruhr area to Göttingen, spreading over almost 300km, with a second intensive band of hail stretching from Cologne/Bonn to Gießen/Marburg.

Regional hail concentrations also occurred in Saarland and in the area of ​​Quedlinburg...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership