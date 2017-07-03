Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 July 2017

Hailstorm Paul causes EUR400mn in insured losses: MSK

Charlie Thomas 3 July 2017

German actuarial firm Meyerthole Siems Kohlruss (MSK) has estimated insured damaged from hailstorm Paul at EUR400mn ($454.7mn).

The weather system passed through Germany on 22 June, and was characterised by a number of small-scale hailstorms, according to MSK managing director Onnen Siems.

The hailstorms extended from the Ruhr area to Göttingen, spreading over almost 300km, with a second intensive band of hail stretching from Cologne/Bonn to Gießen/Marburg.

Regional hail concentrations also occurred in Saarland and in the area of ​​Quedlinburg...

