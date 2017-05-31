Recent news:

Hail claims spiked on 2016 storms in Texas, Colorado

Ted Bunker 31 May 2017

The battering Texas takes from hailstorms reached record proportions last year as claims more than doubled, new statistics show.

Meanwhile storms in the Lone Star State this year already have extracted over $500mn from carriers, according to reports from the Insurance Council of Texas.

But one of the worst months for hail in the US begins tomorrow, so there is likely more to come, National Insurance Crime Bureau data show.

Based on figures from the past three years, June ranks...

