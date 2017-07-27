Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

Guy Carpenter Q2 organic revenue jumps 4 percent

Matthew Neill 27 July 2017

Revenues at Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) reinsurance arm Guy Carpenter rose 4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to $293mn as group earnings per share met forecasts.

The organic growth figure marks the second quarter of 4 percent underlying expansion for the broker after it reported revenues of $385mn in Q1.

Total Guy Carpenter revenue for the year to date was $678mn.

In the second quarter of last year, Guy Carpenter reported organic revenue growth of 2 percent.

At...

