Guy Carpenter Q2 organic revenue jumps 4 percent

Revenues at Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) reinsurance arm Guy Carpenter rose 4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to $293mn as group earnings per share met forecasts.
The organic growth figure marks the second quarter of 4 percent underlying expansion for the broker after it reported revenues of $385mn in Q1.
Total Guy Carpenter revenue for the year to date was $678mn.
In the second quarter of last year, Guy Carpenter reported organic revenue growth of 2 percent.
At
