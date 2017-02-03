Recent news:

Guy Carpenter posts 3% organic growth

Catrin Shi 2 February 2017

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)'s reinsurance arm Guy Carpenter reported 3 percent underlying revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The growth figures compared to 5 percent underlying revenue growth in Q4 2015, and flat revenue in Q3 2016.

MMC disclosed adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, which compared to $0.71 in Q4 2015 and was ahead of the Bloomberg consensus forecast of $0.84.

On a reported basis, revenue at Guy Carpenter was $222mn for the three months to...

