Recent news:

Guy Carpenter names North America advisory head

Matthew Neill 17 July 2017

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)'s reinsurance arm Guy Carpenter has appointed Tom Hettinger to lead its capital, structured risk, growth and rating agency operations in the US and Canada.

Hettinger will be based in Chicago and reports to the firm's head of global strategic advisory Rob Bentley.

He joins from Arch Re, where he most recently served as a casualty underwriter with responsibility for developing the reinsurer's capital management and predictive modelling solutions.

Prior to that he was Americas' property...

