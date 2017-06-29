Recent news:

Guy Carpenter launches Asia Pacific retro unit

Charlie Thomas 29 June 2017

Guy Carpenter has launched a new unit offering retrocession services to clients in the Asia Pacific region.

GC Asia Pacific Retro provides a range of retrocession property solutions, including retrocessional solutions, capital raising, and product and capacity development, and links in with Guy Carpenter's existing marine and aviation global specialties units in the region.

The unit is headed up by managing director Simon Hughes and senior vice president Ben Dunnett.

Hughes has worked exclusively in Guy Carpenter's Asia Pacific division...

