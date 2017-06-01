Recent news:

Guy Carp taps Gen Re executive for Benelux role

Bernard Goyder 1 June 2017

Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter has appointed Hans van Oort, a senior Gen Re executive, as managing director at Guy Carpenter Benelux.

On joining the company on 1 December, Van Oort will be based in Brussels, and report to Roelant de Haas, CEO, Benelux.

Van Oort was most recently Cologne-based chief account executive and marketing manager for Europe at Gen Re, which he joined in 1997, the year before the company's takeover by Berkshire Hathaway.

Before joining Gen Re he was...

