Recent news:

Guy Carp takes quartet of brokers from Willis Re

Dan Ascher and Adam McNestrie 20 January 2017

A slew of senior Willis Re brokers based in Texas and Florida have defected to Guy Carpenter, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The latest departures mark another development in the struggle for talent within the reinsurance broking space, which has seen a series of senior executives move between the big three.

Executive vice president Tom Collett, a close ally of Guy Carpenter CEO Peter Hearn during the latter's Willis Re days, is the most high-profile mover.



Dallas-based Collett will be...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership