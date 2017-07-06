Recent news:

Guy Carps Hearn moves up to MMC executive committee

Ted Bunker 6 July 2017

Guy Carpenter CEO Peter Hearn has been promoted to the Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) executive committee and now reports to MMC CEO Dan Glaser in the wake of Peter Zaffino's departure for AIG.

Hearn had reported to Zaffino in the latter's role as chairman of risk and insurance services for the company. Zaffino had joined MMC's reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter in 2001, rising to become its president and CEO in 2008 before being named Marsh CEO in 2011 and...

