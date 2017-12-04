Recent news:

Guernsey captive manager in Chinese JV deal

Bernard Goyder 4 December 2017

Alternative Risk Management (ARM), a Guernsey-based captive manager, has signed a joint venture agreement with Beijing Airport Captive Management Consulting (BACM), a Chinese insurance services company.

ARM said it would work with BACM in setting up captives and offering captive management services to Chinese businesses.

The deal follows the launch of Brilliant Reinsurance on Guernsey last week, the Channel Island's first Chinese reinsurance entity.



ARM managing director Charles Scott said: "Chinese companies with international operations and those looking at expanding...

