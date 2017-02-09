Recent news:

GRP to acquire southwest broker Higos

Charlie Thomas 8 February 2017

UK broker consolidator Global Risk Partners (GRP) has agreed to acquire regional retail broker Higos Insurance Services.

Higos is based in the southwest of England, and has been providing commercial and personal lines services since it was founded in 1990.

Managing director Ian Gosden and his management team will remain with the firm, which has 21 offices, more than 300 staff and handles in excess of £50mn ($62.5mn) of premiums.

The acquisition takes GRP's overall premiums controlled to £470mn.

GRP...

