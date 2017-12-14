Recent news:

GRP secures £200mn M&A warchest as Ebitda climbs 70%

Dan Ascher 14 December 2017

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has secured an extra £200mn ($267.2mn) of capital to fund further purchases in 2018.

The acquisitive UK consolidator has bought at least 22 businesses so far, with more than half of those signed this year.

London-headquartered global alternative asset manager Ares Capital Europe funded the increase in GRP's warchest in conjunction with HSBC.

GRP CEO David Margrett said the team had received strong financial backing to continue its buy and build strategy.

"This has been a...

