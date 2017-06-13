Recent news:

GRP picks up second broker in southern England

Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

UK broker consolidator Global Risk Partners (GRP) has acquired a majority stake in regional commercial and personal lines intermediary Green Insurance Group.

The 80-strong broker specialises in property cover for small to medium- sized entities. Based in Bexhill in southeast England and often referred to as Greens, it has six branches and was established in 1973.

The deal comes hot on the heels of GRP's acquisition of another regional broker, Higos Insurance Services, earlier this year.

Higos has been providing...

