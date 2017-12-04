Recent news:

GRP agrees to acquire bloodstock specialist

Charlie Thomas 4 December 2017

UK broker consolidator Global Risk Partners (GRP) has made its 12th acquisition since March, buying 100 percent of bloodstock and equine broker Anglo Hibernian Bloodstock Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Suffolk-based Anglo Hibernian places £3mn ($4mn) of gross written premium a year, and was founded in 1997.

The broker is situated in Newmarket, which is home to one of the UK's most famous horse-racing courses.

Mike Bruce, GRP's CEO of broking, said Anglo Hibernian would complement the specialist bloodstock...

