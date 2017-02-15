Recent news:

Davies Group exec sees Enterprise Act nerves

Laura Board 15 February 2017

A top executive at outsourced claims handler Davies Group has noted widespread uncertainty among insurers ahead of the implementation of UK legislation that could penalise them for the late payment of claims.

Mark Grocott, who is property managing director and chief technology officer at Davies, was speaking to The Insurance Insider before the 4 May introduction of the Enterprise Act.

The new law will make insurers liable for additional losses if claims aren't settled within a "reasonable" period of time...

