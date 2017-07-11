Recent news:

Greenlight strikes $1.1bn Windhaven quota share deal

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Hedge fund-backed reinsurer Greenlight Re has agreed to provide $1.1bn in multi-year quota share cover for Florida and Texas personal lines carrier Windhaven Insurance.

The renewed policy will assume a "substantial portion" of its increased premiums capacity of $1bn over a two year term, Miami-based Windhaven said today.

The total return reinsurer affiliated with David Einhorn's New York-based Greenlight Capital hedge fund has provided reinsurance cover for the Miami-based carrier since 2011.

Windhaven CEO Jimmy Whited said the latest deal...

