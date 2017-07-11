Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 July 2017

Search archive

Greenlight strikes $1.1bn Windhaven quota share deal

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Hedge fund-backed reinsurer Greenlight Re has agreed to provide $1.1bn in multi-year quota share cover for Florida and Texas personal lines carrier Windhaven Insurance.

The renewed policy will assume a "substantial portion" of its increased premiums capacity of $1bn over a two year term, Miami-based Windhaven said today.

The total return reinsurer affiliated with David Einhorn's New York-based Greenlight Capital hedge fund has provided reinsurance cover for the Miami-based carrier since 2011.

Windhaven CEO Jimmy Whited said the latest deal...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π