Greenlight Re targets subscription market business

David Bull 1 August 2017

Greenlight Re's new CEO Simon Burton has signaled a change of strategy for the hedge fund-affiliated reinsurer that will see it broaden its underwriting appetite to enter the transactional reinsurance subscription markets.

On the company's second quarter earnings call, Burton noted that until now the focus had been on a relatively small number of closed client relationships where Greenlight Re takes a dominant position on reinsurance programmes.

The strategy has include participation on what had been seen as lower volatility...

