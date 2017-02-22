Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 February 2017

Greenlight Re swings to a profit but misses estimates

Ted Bunker 22 February 2017

Greenlight Capital Re posted net income of $49.2mn for the fourth quarter of last year, missing the consensus view of three Wall Street analysts even as investment gains lifted the reinsurer into the black from a year-earlier loss.

Net income per share came to $1.31, Greenlight said late today in a regulatory filing. Analysts had looked for $1.52 a share, according to data from MarketWatch.com.

While net earned premiums rose almost 14 percent compared with the year-earlier quarter, Greenlight said...

