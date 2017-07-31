Recent news:

Greenlight Re beats as underwriting gain pares Q2 loss

Ted Bunker 31 July 2017

Greenlight Re narrowed its second-quarter losses to $35.5mn, or $0.96 a share, beating Wall Street's expectations for a larger loss in the period after its underwriting operations swung to a profit.

The total return reinsurer affiliated with David Einhorn's New York-based Greenlight Capital hedge fund was expected to post a loss of $1.07 per share, the average of three estimates compiled by MarketWatch.

The combined ratio improved to a profitable 98.5 percent from 107.8 percent in the year-earlier period, when...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership