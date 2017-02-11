Recent news:

Greenberg settles NY securities fraud charges for $9mn

Dan Ascher 10 February 2017

Former AIG boss Maurice "Hank" Greenberg has agreed to settle a civil securities fraud case, paying $9mn to put an end to the long-running prosecution, but his lawyers almost immediately attacked the way the settlement was portrayed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Schneiderman asserted that Greenberg had admitted to initiating, participating in and approving two reinsurance deals that the prosecutor described as sham transactions in announcing the settlement today.

Through his lawyer, David Boies, the industry veteran strongly...

