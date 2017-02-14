Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 February 2017

Greenberg: I did nothing wrong

Adam McNestrie and Dan Ascher 13 February 2017

Maurice "Hank" Greenberg has emphatically denied all wrongdoing and branded the New York Attorney General (AG)'s pursuit of him "a witch hunt" in an interview with this publication after he agreed to settle longstanding claims against him for $9mn.

In an interview after the settlement was announced, the former AIG CEO, 91, told The Insurance Insider repeatedly that Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett had questions to answer about a reinsurance deal between AIG and Berkshire subsidiary Gen Re that was...

