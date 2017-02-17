Recent news:

Greenberg ends epic battle with NY AG over AIG deals

Dan Ascher 16 February 2017

Maurice "Hank" Greenberg quietly put an end to 12 years of arguments, appeals and court appearances today as the former AIG boss foreclosed on what promised to be the insurance trial of a generation.

The final coda came after New York Supreme Court Judge Charles Ramos in Manhattan approved a $9.9mn settlement that state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had hammered out with Greenberg and former AIG CFO Howard Smith.

With the accord, the prosecutor and the two executives resolved civil...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership