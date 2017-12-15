Recent news:

Gramercy targets NY construction risk with new MGA

Ted Bunker 15 December 2017

Gramercy Risk Holdings LLC is set to enter the New York construction sector with a new MGA program that it aims to transition to its own admitted specialty carrier next year, The Insurance Insider has learned.

The plan involves buying an existing shell company to obtain a New York State licence so it can operate as an admitted carrier, co-founder Bill Fishlinger told this publication. The Long Island-based start-up raised $25mn in equity capital last week to support the new venture.

"In the interim, we'll be acting as an MGA," Fishlinger said.

"We are looking to put a complete product on the street where there's a great need," Fishlinger said. The program will cover the gamut of risks, including general liability and commercial auto, but not workers' compensation with its long-tail risks, he said.

The plan took a big step forward with the capital raise, through New York-based Stonybrook Capital, which came in the form of "pure equity financing," Fishlinger said. Yesterday, he planned a meeting with regulators to begin the process of obtaining state approval for acquiring the shell company.

"We're optimistic we can get it (done) in a reasonable amount of time," Fishlinger said.

Fishlinger contends that operating on an admitted basis will give the first program to be run by what will be called Gramercy Indemnity a competitive advantage, as its state-supervised rates and forms provide more certainty to would-be buyers than those offered by competing excess and surplus lines (E&S) carriers.

E&S insurers currently supply the majority of construction cover to the market.

The shell hasn't done business for years but still has a minimal amount of surplus that will come with the name and licence, said Fishlinger, declining to identify the company by name.

Once the change of control is complete, he added, "that would get us to the point where we could take reinsurance on the back end".

The admitted company will seek an A- rating from AM Best, and may seek additional capital "when we see a need for it" as the start-up puts risk on its balance sheet, he added.

Fishlinger has a successful track record as an insurance entrepreneur, having founded Wright Risk Management in 1978.

After picking up financial backing from private equity firm Aquiline, he sold the company to Brown & Brown for 12x Ebitda, or $607mn, in 2014. At the time, multiples for similar deals were typically in the range of 6 to 8 times Ebitda.

By the time Brown & Brown acquired Wright, it had become one of the largest Write Your Own providers working with the US National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP.

Not long after the deal closed, Fishlinger and his son, Matt Fishlinger, started Gramercy Risk as a managed insurance services provider based in Uniondale, New York. Bill Fishlinger said the company is still in start-up mode.

The construction program will be the first of what he expects to be several run by Gramercy Indemnity, and will be aimed at the mid-level segment of the New York construction market.

Fishlinger said he expected to do business with trade contractors typically paying $50,000 to $250,000 in annual premiums and operating in New York City, its suburbs and in upstate markets.

The segment generates about $1bn a year in gross written premiums, Fishlinger said.

"There's a real need in that market" for insurance capacity, he added.