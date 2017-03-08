Recent news:

Graham Company snubs PE offers for employee ownership

Dan Ascher 7 March 2017

Philadelphia-based broker The Graham Company has rejected offers from industry consolidators and private equity firms in favour of employee ownership.

The move bucks the trend toward consolidation that has been seen in the wider market, instead seeking to preserve the intermediary's status as an independent entity.

The decision to convert the firm into an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) was apparently taken by the son of the firm's founder Bill Graham, who is also chairman and CEO of the broking...

