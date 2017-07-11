Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 July 2017

Graft buster tipped to take over at CIRC: Reuters

Bernard Goyder 11 July 2017

A Chinese official with a leading role in China's campaign against corruption is reportedly the front runner to head the country's insurance regulator.

Yang Xiaochao, currently the secretary general of the China's anti-corruption body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), is tipped to take over at the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), Reuters reported.

The Chinese government is looking for a replacement for former CIRC chairman Xiang Junbo, who has been accused of corruption.

In April, the CCDI began...

