Gossmann resurfaces as Sovag board member

Matthew Neill 12 May 2017

Former Darag CEO Arndt Gossmann has been appointed to the management board of Russo-German insurer Sovag to assist the carrier's restructuring efforts.

In a statement today, the company said Gossmann and former Sovag board member Dr Gerd Meyer have been named as members of the management board. The duo has been given a mandate that runs until 2018 to turn around the Hamburg-based insurer.

Gossmann's return to the industry comes just over two months after he stepped down as head...

