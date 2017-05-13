Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 May 2017

Search archive

Gossmann resurfaces as Sovag board member

Matthew Neill 12 May 2017

Former Darag CEO Arndt Gossmann has been appointed to the management board of Russo-German insurer Sovag to assist the carrier's restructuring efforts.

In a statement today, the company said Gossmann and former Sovag board member Dr Gerd Meyer have been named as members of the management board. The duo has been given a mandate that runs until 2018 to turn around the Hamburg-based insurer.

Gossmann's return to the industry comes just over two months after he stepped down as head...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π