GOP NFIP bill aims to pry open $3.4bn US flood market

Ted Bunker 25 May 2017

A proposal to reform the National Flood Insurance Program outlined today in Washington by a key Republican congressional leader seeks to pry open the $3.4bn market to let in more private carriers while also establishing ways to improve the indebted scheme's finances.

The collection of measures would require administrators to make use of risk transfer mechanisms such as reinsurance and insurance-linked securities, including catastrophe bonds, by incorporating legislation proposed by Representative Dennis Ross, a Florida Republican.

