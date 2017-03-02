Recent news:

Goldman Sachs Miller leaves for L&G

Matthew Neill 2 March 2017

UK carrier Legal & General (L&G) has appointed former Goldman Sachs head of Emea insurance Paul Miller as group strategy and M&A director.

The position is new and Miller will report to group chief executive Nigel Wilson.

He will also join the L&G group executive committee from June 2017.

Miller previously spent over 17 years at Goldman Sachs' investment banking division, where he covered a range of UK and international insurance companies...

