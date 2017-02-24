Recent news:

Goldman Sachs and Blackstone among USI bidders

Adam McNestrie 24 February 2017

Goldman Sachs Private Equity, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Blackstone are among the bidders set to table offers for $4bn US broker USI, The Insurance Insider understands.

USI was put up for sale last month by current owner Onex, a private equity firm, with Bank of America retained to run an auction.

It is understood that the first-round bid deadline is this week, with a high single-digit number of offers anticipated.

Banking sources said that bids are likely to come in at around the $4bn mark, with USI's projected 2017 Ebitda pushing towards the $400mn mark. USI says on its website that it has revenue of over $1bn.

Private equity houses are likely to be able to fund roughly half of the deal - up to 5x Ebitda - via debt. USI is currently running with around this much debt leverage.

However, with an equity investment of roughly $2bn needed, the broker is out of the reach of all except the largest buyout firms.

As such, it is possible that some of the bidders will look to pair up or form consortia ahead of final-round offers.

Sources said that trade buyers are not believed to be in the frame for the middle-market intermediary. USI specialises in property-casualty, employee benefits, personal risk services, retirement and other programmes.

USI is perceived in the market as a high-quality asset and brokers - as highly cash-generative businesses that run well with leverage - are perceived as a good fit for private equity firms.

Goldman Sachs' private equity arm sold USI to Onex for $2.3bn in November 2012, which gives the bank's buyout arm an advantage over its rivals in terms of management relationships and knowledge.

Blackstone has been looking hard for a broker and had a period of exclusivity with Acrisure last year before it was ultimately sold to Genstar for $2.9bn.

CD&R, meanwhile, has dry powder for a professional services deal after it was beaten at the post by Blackstone in the recent auction of Aon's benefits outsourcing business. That transaction was valued at $4.8bn.

Blackstone and Bank of America declined to comment.

Representatives of USI, Clayton Dubilier and Goldman Sachs didn't respond to requests for comment.