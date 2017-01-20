Recent news:

Goddard takes specialty casualty role at WR Berkley

Charlie Thomas 20 January 2017

Miriam Goddard, head of professions at Hiscox, is to take up the role of director of underwriting for specialty casualty at W/R/B Underwriting, The Insurance Insider can reveal.



Goddard will start at W/R/B Underwriting's London office once she has completed her contractual obligations at Hiscox.



W/R/B Underwriting was established in November 2015, bringing together WR Berkley Syndicate 1967 and WR Berkley Insurance Europe, to create a specialist Lloyd's platform under the leadership of CEO Alastair Blades.



The specialty casualty division...

