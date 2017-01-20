Goddard takes specialty casualty role at WR Berkley

Miriam Goddard, head of professions at Hiscox, is to take up the
role of director of underwriting for specialty casualty at W/R/B
Underwriting, The Insurance Insider can
reveal.
Goddard will start at W/R/B Underwriting's London office once she has completed her contractual obligations at Hiscox.
W/R/B Underwriting was established in November 2015, bringing together WR Berkley Syndicate 1967 and WR Berkley Insurance Europe, to create a specialist Lloyd's platform under the leadership of CEO Alastair Blades.
The specialty casualty division...
