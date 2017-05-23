Recent news:

Globe Underwriting creates marine underwriting unit

23 May 2017

UK managing general agent (MGA) Globe Underwriting has launched a marine division with a quintet of former Tokio Marine Kiln underwriters, the company announced today.

The new division will be led by head of marine Peter Rogers and head of underwriting David Dymond.

Both will report to Globe Underwriting CEO Gary Corke.

The firm said the unit will initially focus on UK and international marine liability risks.

It added that the five underwriters had previously worked together for nearly two...

