Recent news:

Global reinsurer capital tops $605bn in Q1: Aon Benfield

Charlie Thomas 18 July 2017

Global reinsurer capital reached a peak level of $605bn at 31 March 2017, an increase of 2 percent from year-end 2016, according to data from Aon Benfield.

In its June/July reinsurance outlook report, Aon Benfield found that traditional capital rose by 1 percent to $519bn over the first three months of the year, driven by retained earnings.

The broker said traditional carrier appetite was influenced by a recent vendor model update that resulted in lower expected losses on natural catastrophe...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership