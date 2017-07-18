Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 July 2017

Search archive

Recent news:

Global reinsurer capital tops $605bn in Q1: Aon Benfield

Charlie Thomas 18 July 2017

Global reinsurer capital reached a peak level of $605bn at 31 March 2017, an increase of 2 percent from year-end 2016, according to data from Aon Benfield.

In its June/July reinsurance outlook report, Aon Benfield found that traditional capital rose by 1 percent to $519bn over the first three months of the year, driven by retained earnings.

The broker said traditional carrier appetite was influenced by a recent vendor model update that resulted in lower expected losses on natural catastrophe...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π