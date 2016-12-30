Recent news:

Global property cat rates down 5.7% at 1.1: JLT Re

Adam McNestrie 30 December 2016

The reinsurance market was again soft in the January renewals, although the pace of rate reductions moderated and the conditions for a pricing correction have started to crystallise, JLT Re has said.



In a statement released just ahead of the 1 January renewals, the reinsurance broker estimated an average risk-adjusted reduction in property catastrophe rates worldwide of 5.7 percent, an improvement on the 8.2 percent decline a year ago, and on 11 percent in 2015 and 12 percent in 2014...

