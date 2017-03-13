Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 March 2017

Global P&C premiums grew 4% in 2016: Allianz

Matthew Neill 13 March 2017

Global P&C insurance premiums rose an estimated 4 percent last year as the market grew at the slowest rate since 2010, according to Allianz.

In a report released today the insurer said 2016 was the first time in five years that average P&C premium growth had fallen below 5 percent.

However, the carrier highlighted that the growth slowdown was an "almost exact reflection" of the declining momentum in the global economy and global trade.

Growth in the Chinese P&C market...

