Global insurance rates fall but US casualty bucks trend: Marsh

Bernard Goyder 6 June 2017

The pace of global insurance rate decreases has slowed for the fifth quarter in a row, according to a study by Marsh.

The report showed that global rates were down by 2.3 percent year-on-year for renewals in the first quarter of 2017.

But the pace of softening was less than in the fourth quarter of 2016, when prices fell by 3.1 percent.

Insurance rates have been declining for four years, according to the report, which uses pooled pricing information from...

