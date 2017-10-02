Recent news:

Global Bankers to buy Lincoln Benefit from Resolution

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

Global Bankers Insurance Group has agreed to buy Lincoln Benefit Life and affiliated entities from Resolution Life, which plans to consolidate its insurance business.



While Lincoln was placed into runoff in 2013, Global Bankers said the deal will bring it a large, efficient platform that can enhance future growth.



The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.



"We are excited for the future...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership