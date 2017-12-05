Global Atlantic lands $9bn reinsurance deal in Talcott sale

Life and reinsurance specialist Global Atlantic is to reinsure a $9bn portfolio of fixed annuities and other spread-based reserves following The Hartford's sale of Talcott Resolution.
The Hartford concluded a long-running auction on Monday through a deal with investors including Atlas Merchant, Pine Brook and Global Atlantic that lagged earlier price expectations.
The Hartford said the disposal was worth $3bn to its shareholders, including retained tax benefits, below the $3.5bn value this publication said was envisaged when The Hartford began...
