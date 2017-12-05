Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 December 2017

Search archive

Global Atlantic lands $9bn reinsurance deal in Talcott sale

Ted Bunker and Laura Board 5 December 2017

Life and reinsurance specialist Global Atlantic is to reinsure a $9bn portfolio of fixed annuities and other spread-based reserves following The Hartford's sale of Talcott Resolution.

The Hartford concluded a long-running auction on Monday through a deal with investors including Atlas Merchant, Pine Brook and Global Atlantic that lagged earlier price expectations.

The Hartford said the disposal was worth $3bn to its shareholders, including retained tax benefits, below the $3.5bn value this publication said was envisaged when The Hartford began...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π