GIC Re on course for 2018 Lloyds launch

Adam McNestrie 4 July 2017

India's state-owned reinsurer GIC Re is poised to realise its long-held Lloyd's ambitions next year with the launch of a full syndicate, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication that GIC Re has been working with Pembroke, the Lloyd's arm of Ironshore, on the start-up for a number of months and is targeting a launch in early 2018.

It is understood that the start-up, which would be turnkeyed by Pembroke, is likely to go before the Franchise Board...

